Cam’ron’s “Dipshits” Is Such a Hot Song It Will Burn Your Ears Off

AHHHH MY FACE JUST MELTED OFF BECAUSE IT WAS TOO CLOSE TO MY COMPUTER WHILE IT WAS PLAYING CAM’RON’S NEW SONG. SOMEONE HELPPPPP, OH NO IT’S MELTING EVEN MORE BECAUSE I COULDN’T HELP BUT PLAY “DIPSHITS” AGAIN.

OK, enough for the all-caps, it’s time for some math. “Dipshits” = Cam’ron + Juelz on the vocals, A-Trak and Just Blaze on the beats, and none other than the Duke of Uptown himself Dame Dash talking some random triumphant shit at the end of the track. Premiered by Complex, “Dipshits” follows “Humphrey” in the line of great, new Cam songs that he’s created with Fools Gold label head A-Trak for their upcoming Federal Reserve EP.

