Carly Rae Jepsen Shares the Video for “Boy Problems,” Remains Incredible

So here we are, almost a full year on from the release of Carly Rae Jepsen’s EMOTION, with the record’s fourth single, “Boy Problems” and a video to boot. What’s happened in the ten months since this album came into our lives? So much, friends. We have laughed, cried, loved, and lost. We have seen the leaves fall and then reappear in all their glory. We live in a radically different world to the one that we did last June.

And this album is still just so very good. Just so good. Watching the video for “Boy Problems” I think it might actually have got better, like a fine wine. Bear in mind, too, that this video has to compete with “I Really Like You” which starred Tom Hanks and “Run Away With Me” and “Your Type” which were both sultry and intoxicating in their own ways. And it totally stands up! It’s all dark and kitschy and sarcastic and, seriously, I can’t think of a better pop record in the last five years.

Just watch the video below immediately.

