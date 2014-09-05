Check Out Iceage’s New Video

Copenhagen’s Iceage just announced the title of their new album and released a video for “Forever”. Plowing Into the Field of Love will be released on October 3 and if the video for “Forever” is anything to go by, the album has the four-piece heading further into the direction of the Birthday Party, or Fødselsdagsfest in Danish.

The autobiographical “Forever” opens with vocalist Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s desperate vocals and repetitive motif, “I always had the sense that I was split in two”. Dedicated to Marcel De Sade the Danish pianist, known for his extravagant fashion and that he passed himself off as a marquis during the 60s, the video directed by Catherine Pattinama Coleman is shot mostly in sepia and has the band playing slower but no less intense. A trumpet solo adds to the somber moodiness.