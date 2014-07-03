Craig David In Not Shit Shocker

What is going on this summer? First Tinchy Stryder, who we’d written off as a naff rap sell out, managed a shockingly listenable bashment-influenced banger “ESG”. Now Craig David, who has literally spent the last three years doing gashy Drake freestyles and posting bizarre bodybuilding photos to Instagram…

… has just dropped a new song called “Cold” and it’s kind of outstanding, in a sort-of Justin Bieber ripping off Craig David kind of way.

Videos by VICE

Not too shabby right. I mean I feel like the MDMA refrence is a bit new rave, he probably should have dropped “methoxetamine” or something, but overall: the rushy Timbaland sounding beat, the 2-step guitar, it’s his best work since Born To Do It.

Welcome back to music Craig, maybe go easy on the Nourishment for a bit.