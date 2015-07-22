Dam-Funk Takes You to the Heart of Funk (with a Keytar) in “We Continue”

Probably the best part of funk music is all the different instruments and textures it takes to make the final project. Guitars, synth, bass, everything has just as much importance and potential as the next instrument. When they’re all used in tandem, it leads to something beautiful. Like Dam-Funk’s new video for “We Continue.” He’s back, putting out his first solo record since 2009 this September 4. “We Continue” shows Dam-Funk playing a very dope keytar while green mist wafts over everything. Keytars, man. Keytars!

Watch the video below, and catch Dam-Funk on tour coming up:

Thurs 7/23 || Los Angeles, CA ||The Hammer Museum at UCLA

Fri 9/04 || San Diego, CA || The Casbah

Sat 9/05 || Los Angeles, CA || Teragram Ballroom

Sun 9/06 || San Francisco, CA || The Independent

Tues 9/08 || Portland, OR || Doug Fir Lopunge

Thurs 9/10 || Vancouver, BC || Venue

Sat 9/12 || Jackson, WY || Pink Garter Theatre

Sun 9/13 || Salt Lake City, UT || Urban Lounge

Tues 9/15 || Denver, CO || Cervantes