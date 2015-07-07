Listen to the First Song from Des Ark’s Third Album, ‘Everything Dies’

Des Ark, the musical alias of North Carolina’s own Aimée Collet Argote, has many faces. There’s solo Des Ark, which keeps things acoustic and personal on songs like “Peace to You, Motherfucker.” From here, Argote gets herself across through hushed minimalism. Then there’s full band Des Ark, in which Argote is happy to show up your basement show and handily mop the floor with the bill of boring punk bands with her ferocity and no bullshit attitude. Over the years, the two sides have had an intertwining relationship, and “Ties,” the first song off of Des Ark’s third album, Everything Dies, perfectly flexes this duality of Argote. It’s a blend of both sides—some parts soft, some parts biting, all parts Des Ark.

Everything Dies is out on October 6 via Graveface Records.