Stream the Brand New Feedback Drenched DIIV Song “Mire (Grant’s Song)”

As DIIV slowly rolls out new material from their forthcoming album Is the Is Are, due out February 5 on Captured Tracks, they’ve taken to Mexico City radio station Ibero 909 FM for the release of a brand new song this weekend. “Mire (Grant’s Song)” is a bit of ominous post-punk, singer Zachary Cole Smith intoning “I was blind, now I see / You made a believer out of me” from the center of a maelstrom of guitars that die in a hail of feedback before a drowsy coda.

Smith took to Tumblr tonight to give a little background on the song: “And why is this Grant’s song? I don’t know really. It just always made me think of Grant, from the first time we ever played it as a band, he was sitting right there, and his face, his reaction… I’ll never ever forget that moment.” Check out “Mire (Grant’s Song)” below.