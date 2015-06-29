Feel Absolute Nothingness in Dikembe’s Video for “Surfed in the Loft”

To borrow a line from The Promise Ring, sometimes, nothing feels good. You know that general sense of nothingness that lasts a day or week or several years or whatever? You just sort of drift through life not feeling much of anything, and nothing really makes it better—not playing Magic: The Gathering with your buds, not chilling in a pool, not letting an adorable dog lick your face. It is the IRL version of this guy: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ That’s sort of the vibe Dikembe give off in their new video for “Surfed in the Loft.”
“Surfed in the Loft” is off of the Florida band’s recent, self-released four-song EP, Ledge, which seems to be a good snapshot of where the band is headed for their next full-length, the follow up to last year’s Mediumship. Order Ledge from Dikembe’s website. The band is on tour soon. Catch them and mope around among them. Dates below.
Tour Dates
w/ Slingshot Dakota & Signals Midwest
06/27/2015 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
06/28/2015 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
06/30/2015 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter*
07/01/2015 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong*
07/02/2015 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca*
07/03/2015 – Howell, NJ @ GameChanger World*
07/05/2015 – Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium*
07/06/2015 – Oakville, CT @ Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes*
07/07/2015 – Allston, MA @ Cophouse*
07/08/2015 – Providence, RI @ AS220*
07/09/2015 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
07/10/2015 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s
07/11/2015 – St. Catharines, ON @ Detour Music Hall
07/12/2015 – Rochester, NY @ The Bugjar
07/14/2015 – Detroit, MI @ TBA^
07/15/2015 – Chicago, IL @ The Beat Kitchen^
07/16/2015 – St. Louis, MO @ The Demo
07/17/2015 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective
07/18/2015 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
07/19/2015 – Austin, TX @ Holy Mountain
07/21/2015 – Houston, TX @ The Summit
07/22/2015 – Jackson, MS @ Big Sleepy’s
07/23/2015 – Birmingham, AL @ TBA
* – w/ Slingshot Dakota
^ – w/ Signals Midwest
w/ The Appleseed Cast & Annabel
08/03/2015 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904
08/04/2015 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
08/05/2015 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
08/07/2015 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s
08/08/2015 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth