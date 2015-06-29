Feel Absolute Nothingness in Dikembe’s Video for “Surfed in the Loft”

To borrow a line from The Promise Ring, sometimes, nothing feels good. You know that general sense of nothingness that lasts a day or week or several years or whatever? You just sort of drift through life not feeling much of anything, and nothing really makes it better—not playing Magic: The Gathering with your buds, not chilling in a pool, not letting an adorable dog lick your face. It is the IRL version of this guy: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ That’s sort of the vibe Dikembe give off in their new video for “Surfed in the Loft.”

“Surfed in the Loft” is off of the Florida band’s recent, self-released four-song EP, Ledge, which seems to be a good snapshot of where the band is headed for their next full-length, the follow up to last year’s Mediumship. Order Ledge from Dikembe’s website. The band is on tour soon. Catch them and mope around among them. Dates below.

Videos by VICE

Tour Dates

w/ Slingshot Dakota & Signals Midwest

06/27/2015 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

06/28/2015 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

06/30/2015 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter*

07/01/2015 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong*

07/02/2015 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca*

07/03/2015 – Howell, NJ @ GameChanger World*

07/05/2015 – Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium*

07/06/2015 – Oakville, CT @ Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes*

07/07/2015 – Allston, MA @ Cophouse*

07/08/2015 – Providence, RI @ AS220*

07/09/2015 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

07/10/2015 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

07/11/2015 – St. Catharines, ON @ Detour Music Hall

07/12/2015 – Rochester, NY @ The Bugjar

07/14/2015 – Detroit, MI @ TBA^

07/15/2015 – Chicago, IL @ The Beat Kitchen^

07/16/2015 – St. Louis, MO @ The Demo

07/17/2015 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

07/18/2015 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

07/19/2015 – Austin, TX @ Holy Mountain

07/21/2015 – Houston, TX @ The Summit

07/22/2015 – Jackson, MS @ Big Sleepy’s

07/23/2015 – Birmingham, AL @ TBA

* – w/ Slingshot Dakota

^ – w/ Signals Midwest

w/ The Appleseed Cast & Annabel

08/03/2015 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904

08/04/2015 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

08/05/2015 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

08/07/2015 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s

08/08/2015 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth