Erik Hassle! Why So Sad? This New Song Is Great!

Erik Hassle is so emo. Look at him, with his single tear. The Swedish dude knows how to make incredible, pop-leaning R&B based almost entirely on shit going wrong in his love life. Listen to “Talk About It” and “Innocence Lost” (with Tinashe) for evidence. But despite what the lone tear rolling down his cheek might, new single “No Words” is positively perky. Could it be that he’s finally found romantic equilibrium? Who knew happiness would suit Hassle, but he’s postitively glowing with it.

Go see him on tour.