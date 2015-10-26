Watch Ezra Furman’s Video for Protest Song “Body Was Made”





What do Boy George, Sufjan Stevens, and James Murphy have in common? A love of Ezra Furman, apparently, two of the three were spotted at a recent Furman show. The 29-year-old Chicago songwriter has been releasing records in various guises since 2007—initially with his band, the Harpoons, and more recently with The Boy-Friends who play on his current solo album Perpetual Motion People (out now on Bella Union).

Above is the video for single “Body Was Made,” a lounge-pop cool tune featuring plenty of brass blasts, marvelous makeup and a message that needs no explanation: “Your body is yours at the end of the day / Don’t let the hateful take it away / We want to be free and we go our own way.”

Well actually we wouldn’t mind a bit of an explanation so we asked Furman himself.

“‘Body Was Made’ is a protest song against the people and forces that would make me ashamed of my body, my gender and my sexuality,” he says. “It’s a declaration of freedom from false authority and self-appointed social police who have given me grief all my life.”

