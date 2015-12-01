Fetty Wap Just Dropped a New EP “For My Fans”

Fetty Wap has had a hell of a year. Catapulted from local fame to performing to 60,000 people with Taylor Swift off the strength of “Trap Queen” alone, Zoo Gang has gone worldwide. Containing at least half a dozen songs as infectious as the unstoppable hood romance anthem that put him on the map, Fetty’s self-titled debut entered at number one on the Billboard 200, making it the first debut studio effort from a hip-hop artist to top the chart in over two years. Last night he dropped a 5-track EP to say thanks to all his fans. It’s called “For My Fans” and features 3 freestyles, 2 original cuts, and infinite vibes. Listen below.

Watch our episode of Noisey Raps with Fetty Wap and Zoo Gang here, where we chat about the New Jersey stars’ rise to fame and play the excellent game “how much money you think Fetty Wap carries around.”