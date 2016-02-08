Flying Lotus Releases New Song “R2 Where R U” Off Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Compilation

We don’t ask for much in this thing called life, in fact, we don’t really ask for much at all. But sometimes life surprises us with something so great, our wants become needs and holy shit this new Flying Lotus produced track “R2 Where R U” is amazing. The first single off the upcoming Star Wars Headspace compilation album, the track splices in sounds from the iconic droid R2-D2 over shifting basslines and jazz-y chords. Curated by legendary musical midi-chlorian himself, Rick Rubin the album will also feature the likes of Rustie, A-Trak, Baauer, Röyksopp, Shlohmo and will be available digitally, February 19 with physicals coming out March 18. Listen to the new FlyLo track and look at how great this tracklist is, below.

01 Kaskade: “C-3P0’s Plight”

02 GTA: “Help Me!”

03 TroyBoi: “Force”

04 Baauer: “Cantina Boys”

05 Shag Kava: “Jabba Flow: Rick Rubin Re-Work” [ft. A-Trak]

06 Claude VonStroke: “R2 Knows” [ft. Barry Drift]

07 Rick Rubin: “NR-G7”

08 Bonobo: “Ghomrassen”

09 Röyksopp: “Bounty Hunters”

10 ATTLAS: “Sunset Over Manaan”

11 Flying Lotus: “R2 Where R U?”

12 Shlohmo: “Druid Caravan of Smoke”

13 Rustie: “EWOK PUMPP“

14 Galantis: “Scruffy-Looking Nerfherder”

15 Breakbot: “Star Tripper”