This Foo Fighters’ Mock Break-Up Video Might Be the Best Thing They’ve Done Since 2007

Dave Grohl’s lone performance at the Oscars earlier this week sparked rumours questioning whether he had decided to ditch Foo Fighters after 12 years and go solo – despite the fact that he played a cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” (which is a solo acoustic song) over the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the ceremony, honouring the likes of David Bowie and Alan Rickman. Not really a time to be thrashing through a full band rendition of “All My Life” is it? Anyway, in response to those rumours, Foo Fighters released an “official band announcement” in the form of a video, which might actually be the best thing they’ve released in years.

It begins with Grohl talking to producer Butch Vig about the possibility of going solo, and tracks his egotistical ventures as a laptop-button-presser (which is rock talk for pop music). Meanwhile, the rest of the band meet up to decide who they could replace him with… Gwen Stefani? Justin Bieber? Liam Gallagher? In the end they settle on Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson’s ex-husband, who used to sing in US boy band 98 Degrees. The announcement fades out to them performing “Everlong” American Idol waiting room style.

Finally, a message at the end of the clip says: “For the millionth time, we’re not breaking up. And nobody’s going solo.” Because irony cannot exist on its own on the internet anymore.