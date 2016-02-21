VICE
Listen to a New Funkadelic Remix Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Ice Cube

Since the release of To Pimp A Butterfly, you’ve probably been dying to hear Kendrick Lamar on more funk records. Luckily that wish has been granted, as seen by Funkadelic’s new “Ain’t That Funkin Hard on You? (We Ain’t Neva Gonna Stop Remix).” The song is pretty perfect, building up on the song’s original greatness, along with a great addition from Ice Cube on the track. Hopefully a Kendrick/Parliament collab record comes out sometime soon.

For more Kendrick Lamar, watch Noisey Bompton right here.

