Watch Future Burn Down ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with “Blow a Bag” and “Where Ya At”

Undoubtably, Future has one of the best runs in music this year. Each mixtape he’s released has gone to great lengths to show how much complexity there is in his output, and how far he will go to stay in the conversation in hip-hop. To show for it, last night Future went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Blow A Bag,” and “Where Ya At,” two of the best cuts from DS2. But in order to make the tracks pop even more, the beats are accompanied by a full backing band, making the crowd get even more hyped. Future jumps across the stage, letting the excitement and energy of “Where Ya At” hit everyone in the building.