Watch Future’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance Featuring The Weeknd

For the past few weeks, we’ve been waiting very patiently for Future to come bless us with his Saturday Night Live performance. The announcement of his appearance came during another amazing SNL performance from Kanye West, setting the bar really high. He came and delivered more than we expected, playing his hit “Low Life” with none other than The Weeknd. It was out of nowhere, but a very welcome surprise to hear that track in all its glory on live television. Later that night, he played the only song perfect for the start of spring, “March Madness. He also played “Jumpman” along with the night’s host, Jonah Hill.

You can check out both his performances below.

Videos by VICE

br>

br>