Gap’s New Collection Feels Like Something You’ve Owned Forever

If you’ve picked up the latest issue of our magazine (the green one with a bug on the front), you’ll probably have noticed “Lived In”, the photo shoot full of beautiful people wearing beautiful clothes. Those four pages, shot by Jason Evans and styled by Simon Foxton (and reproduced above and below), showcase Gap’s new collection, also called “Lived In”.

If you want to go and check out the clothes for yourself, Gap just opened a new concept store at Shoreditch’s pop-up mall, Boxpark. Conveniently, it’s right next to Shoreditch High St station, so you can literally glide off the train and straight into the shop, which is going to be updated with new products every month.

Videos by VICE

Keep up to date with all things Gap at their Twitter and Facebook pages.