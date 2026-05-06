A Long-Awaited Annapurna Game Inspired By The 1990s Launches Tomorrow

After an exciting reveal trailer a few years ago, this soundtrack and nostalgia-fueled Annapurna game is finally ready to launch.

MixTape Launches May 7, and Is Day One on Game Pass

Play video

Mixtape’s reveal trailer generated a ton of buzz thanks to its nostalgic vibe and killer soundtrack tease, but the actual gameplay remained a bit of a mystery. Now that the title is finally ready to launch, players have a much better idea of what to expect.

Videos by VICE

Mixtape releases May 7 and the game features a narrative-driven experience that offers players the chance to engage in a series of interactive mini-games that are each accompanied by a particular track of music.

“From Beethoven & Dinosaur, Mixtape is a nostalgic narrative adventure that draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies. Mixtape brings together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, the highs and lows of adolescence, and the bittersweet feelings brought about by growth, transformation, and moving on.”

The gameplay varies from bombing hills on an old-school skateboard to head-banging on a joyride and smashing home runs out of the park at batting practice. Throughout each minigame, players learn more about the game’s central cast of three best friends, as the crew spends one last night together before the next chapter of their lives begins in the morning.

So far, the confirmed soundtrack includes DEVO, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and more surprises to come when the game launches.

Mixtape is developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur, the studio behind 2021’s indie hit The Artful Escape. The combination of the impressive and nostalgic trailers, the killer soundtrack, and the hype from The Artful Escape have definitely helped make Mixtape a game that fans of narrative-driven titles will need to keep an eye on.

For those who missed The Artful Escape a few years ago, the game is available now on various platforms and is definitely worth checking out:

“A teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.”

Be sure to check back tomorrow for lots more news and updates about Mixtape’s development and launch.

Mixtape releases May 7 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The game will be available Day One for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.