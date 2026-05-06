The 2000s MTV Show That Got Canceled After Protests Over Gandhi

In the censored Internet era, it’s hard to imagine a world so brazen, especially when it comes to film and television. Pretty much everything was on the table in the 90s and early 2000s—they lived for the shock value. MTV was a master of this, releasing several shows under its banner that probably wouldn’t pass today.

However, Clone High didn’t even pass in 2003 (at least with some).

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What is Clone High?

The show centered around a high school populated by “clones” of popular historical figures—President John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra, Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, and Mahatma Gandhi. The clones face modern struggles. However, the high school they were attending was actually a secret military-run experiment. These genetic clones were the product of it.

This depiction of Gandhi is one of a junk food-eating, rap music-loving party animal. The real Gandhi is a spiritual leader known for his nonviolent disobedience, which helped India gain independence from Great Britain. Thus, the show angered the Indian audience. Not only that, Maxim, the UK Magazine, depicted Gandhi being beaten up by a muscular man.

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Clone High’s impact on the world and animation

Over 150 politicians and activists gathered together in New Delhi to fast in protest of the show, including members of India’s parliament. MTV’s licensing in India was under threat, too. If they didn’t cancel the show, they risked losing a valuable audience entirely.

In a press statement, MTV claimed Clone High was created and intended for an American audience. “We recognize and respect that various cultures may view this programming differently, and we regret any offense taken by the content in the show.”

Despite its controversies, Clone High has a cult following. Premiering in 2003 in the United States, it ran for three seasons with over 30 episodes. In 2020, MTV ordered a revival, but it only lasted two seasons. Gandhi was not part of the revival. The show inspired another animated series almost a whole decade later.

In 2008, Cartoon Network/Boomerang premiered Total Drama Island. According to character designer Todd Kaufman, who created all of the iconic Total Drama Island characters, they were told to rip off the Clone High style. Because it’s such a “forgotten” show compared to it, nobody knows the original came out 8 years earlier.