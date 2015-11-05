PREMIERE: Get Tangled in the Sheets of Girlyboi’s Intimate “Bedside”



If you’ve ever been in love, then you know the pull and the ache of wanting to run away with someone—that urge to cast aside any shred of good judgement and escape into a life to call your own, together. But in real life, most of us can’t, or won’t. Carly Russ and Joseph Matick managed to have the chutzpah to quit their jobs and go for it, and Girlyboi is their dispatch from the other side.

The couple ditched Chicago for Europe, and over the course of their travels have nurtured their musical dabblings into a committed project, with their debut EP, Actual Woman, due out December 17. But they’re more than another couple charmed by their own abilities to sing harmonies and look good in photos: Girlyboi’s songs are remarkably raw and self-aware for young love, as much about vulnerability and grappling with the realities of their decisions as they are about passion and lust. “Bedside,” written in Chicago’s Logan Square (“under dire straights,” according to Matick) and recorded in Southgate, North London, strikes at those dichotomies.

“This song was written specifically about living on top of each other, and quite literally about the immediate surroundings of our bedside,” Matick said. “There’s so much of the mix I wanted to tweak, but in the end decided to keep it as raw as possible. Our engineer was crying when I walked in and said ‘If you change it, I’ll kill you.’ It took a lot out of me to expose all of my vices and insecurities, lyrically, but in the end this is what the entire project is about.”

