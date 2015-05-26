Every year in the United States, there are one million divorces – that’s one every 36 seconds, nearly 2,400 divorces per day and 16,800 divorces per week. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the American divorce industry is worth a whopping $50 billion annually – that’s a hell of lot of heartbreak.

In the latest episode of our series on the love industries, Heartbreak Hustle, we delve into the growing industry offering people alternative ways to split. VICE goes to the divorce capital of the world, New York City, to explore the industries making heartbreak bearable and learn that – whether it’s divorce merchandise, “conscious uncoupling” or “reverse-wedding” planning, people’s attitudes towards the sanctity of marriage are changing, while Americans in particular are adopting new-age rituals as a way to call time on their relationships.

