GTA 6 Gets Concerning Update About GTA Online Release Date

Take-Two has no plans to discuss GTA Online anytime soon, despite GTA 6 being only three months away from its November 19 launch. While this doesn’t confirm that the multiplayer component has been delayed, the publisher’s continued silence has raised concerns that it could arrive much later than players initially expected.

Take-Two Won’t Discuss GTA Online With GTA 6 Three Months Away

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest report comes from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who recently interviewed Strauss Zelnick following Take-Two’s . According to the veteran journalist, the Rockstar Games is currently focused on GTA 6’s single-player story and will not be discussing GTA Online anytime soon.

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“Right now, Take-Two is only talking about GTA 6 in terms of the single-player portion. They have not talked at all about GTA Online, and they are not planning to talk anytime soon about what the new GTA Online will look like.”

Now, it should be pointed out that Jason Schreier did not say that Grand Theft Auto Online will be delayed or even discuss a potential release date. However, with GTA 6’s launch now only three months away, Take-Two’s unwillingness to talk about the multiplayer has raised alarm bells that its release might be further out than initially expected. This has also led to speculation that GTA Online could be sold as a separate game altogether.

Current GTA Online Will Still Be Supported After GTA 6 Launch

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Adding more fuel to speculation that the new Grand Theft Auto Online could arrive later is Strauss Zelnick’s confirmation that Rockstar Games will continue releasing content for GTA V after GTA 6’s launch. Following the company’s August 7 investor call, the CEO revealed that it has no plans to slow down support for the 13-year-old game.

“Generally speaking, our update cadence for GTA Online has been pretty stable. Some of the updates have been amazing, and some have been less successful, but generally speaking, consumers really love them. But the cadence hasn’t really changed and we do apply significant resources to that, and we do expect to support Grand Theft Auto Online going forward.”

Could GTA 6 Launch Without a New GTA Online?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed whether GTA 6 will launch alongside a new version of GTA Online on November 19. However, a staggered release wouldn’t be unprecedented, as GTA V also launched in 2013 without its online multiplayer component. GTA Online was instead released two weeks after the single-player game made its debut.

With Take-Two still unwilling to discuss the multiplayer, many players are concerned that the new GTA Online could arrive much later than expected. Then again, given how ambitious Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be, it’s also not surprising that Rockstar Games is currently focusing its marketing entirely on the single-player experience.

For now, Take-Two’s silence should not be taken as confirmation that GTA Online has been delayed. However, with Grand Theft Auto 6 only three months away and the publisher not planning to discuss the multiplayer “anytime soon,” players may want to prepare for the possibility that the next version of Grand Theft Auto Online won’t be ready for launch in November, or potentially in 2026.