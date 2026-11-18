If you bought the $100 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and are wondering where your bonuses are, some of them won’t show up until you’ve put dozens of hours into the game. A few of Jason’s vehicles are also exclusive to Chapter 1, so you’ll want to try those before moving on.

What Does GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Include?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition includes the base game and 16 in-game extras, including exclusive vehicles, weapon variants, outfits, shops, and side activities. Some of the bigger additions are the Classic Car Collection, which has you tracking down cars for Wyman to restore, and the ’95 Grotti Cheetah, which you won’t get until Chapter 5.

Videos by VICE

Rockstar’s edition comparison site also lists the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free month of GTA+ as limited-time bonuses. For a full break down of everything included, check out our GTA 6 Ultimate Edition guide.

When Does GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Content Unlock?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Some Ultimate Edition bonuses are available in Chapter 1, with more unlocking in Chapters 2, 4, and 5. Several shops become accessible earlier in the campaign, but it could take around 25 hours or more to reach Chapter 2, depending on how much time you spend exploring.

You could be closer to 60 hours in by the time you reach Chapter 5 and get the ’95 Grotti Cheetah for example. Here’s when each GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonus becomes available in the story:

Ultimate Edition bonus When it unlocks Ganado Retro Build Chapter 1 only Jason’s Dinka Enduro Chapter 1 only Crest Kayak Chapter 1 only One-Eyed Willie’s Chapter 1 Rideout Customs Chapter 1 PTT Youngin$ Compound Chapter 1 Stock 305 Clothing Store Chapter 1 Sara’s Unisex Salon Chapter 1 Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor Chapter 1 Personalized Weapon Variants Chapter 1 for Jason, Chapter 2 for Lucia Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers Chapter 2 ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and Garage Chapter 2 Classic Car Collection Chapter 2 Vice City Style Chapter 4 Shitzu Squalo Chapter 4 ’95 Grotti Cheetah Chapter 5

Note: Jason’s Dinka Enduro, Crest Kayak, and retro Ganado Build are only usable in Chapter 1. If those were a large part of the why you bought the Ultimate Edition, we recommend using them as much as possible before advancing the story to act 2.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

How to Unlock GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Content

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To unlock GTA 6 Ultimate Edition content, you need to progress through the main story. Some bonuses are available automatically in Chapter 1, while others unlock later. For example, the vintage Vice City Style outfits and tattoos for Jason and Lucia become available in Chapter 4.

When certain bonus items unlock, look for a purple icon on your map. These icons often mark where you can find a handful of Ultimate Edition content items.

Is GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Worth It?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As someone who reviewed GTA 6 and unlocked all the Ultimate Edition content – in my opinion, yes. I like that the Ultimate Edition rewards you with new stuff as you progress, and gives you actual things to do, especially Wyman’s Classic Car Collection.

If you’re the kind of player who spends hours exploring the map between story missions, those are the extras you would like likely get the most out of. Just know that you won’t be able to access everything from the start. The retro Grotti Cheetah vehicle is a Chapter 5 unlock, and some of Jason’s vehicles are Chapter 1 only.

If you’re buying the edition for one specific bonus, I’d check when you can actually use it before deciding if its worth spending the extra money or not.