In Grand Theft Auto VI, certain cars can only be stolen once you’ve learned how to clone keys. Here’s how to get the Key Cloner in GTA 6 and use it to steal everything from exotic sports cars to electric vehicles.

When Do You Unlock the Key Cloner in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You get the Key Cloner from Randy during “Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS,” a main story mission in Chapter 3 of GTA 6. Randy calls near the start of the mission and prompts you to install the Key Cloner on your phone. You’ll first use it to steal a Zorrusso from a parking garage in Ocean Beach.

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If you spent time exploring Key Lento early in the game, you may have already seen the “Clone Key” prompt while trying to take a car. You’ll need to progress the main story until Randy gives you the app. Once it’s installed, you can start stealing keyless cars off the street.

How to Clone Keys in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you unlock the Key Cloner, walk up to the driver’s door of a keyless car and select the “Clone Key” prompt. The minigame is similar to using the Slim Jim. Move the right stick until the bar turns pink, then hold it in that position until the bar fills. Once you’ve cloned the key, you can hop in and drive off.

The mission also introduces you to vehicle trackers. The Zorrusso has an Advanced Tracker, which can alert the police if you slow down on the way to Randy’s showroom. So once you’re behind the wheel, keep your speed up until you reach the drop-off.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can also scan cars with the WAINK app to see whether they need a Key Cloner and what kind of tracker they have before you try to take one.