Fortnite Gem Hours Start Time: Power Hour Today Schedule and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Gem Hours is today and features boosted Gem Sprite spawn rates, Mythic seasonal weapons, and other major gameplay bonuses. Here is when the Fortnite Power Hour today starts in every region, how long each session lasts, and all the featured Sprites and rewards available on August 8.

What time is Power Hour Today? Fortnite Gem Hours Start Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Gem Hour starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on August 8, 2026. This week’s event is officially called “Gem Hours” and features significantly increased spawn rates for the recently released Fortnite Gem Sprites. Like previous Power Hours, Epic Games will host two separate sessions, with each one lasting two hours.

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The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. This gives players another opportunity to participate later in the day if they miss the first session. However, regional time differences can make the schedule confusing, especially since both sessions take place on August 9 in some countries.

For your convenience, we have created two easy-to-read tables below with the Fortnite Gem Hours start times for every major region:

Fortnite Gem Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Gem Hour #1 (August 8)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 8 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 8 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) August 8 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 8 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 8 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) August 9 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 9 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 9 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 9 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Gem Hour #2 (August 8)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 8 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 8 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) August 9 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) August 9 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 8–9 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) August 9 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 9 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 9 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 9 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

All Fortnite Gem Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today is focused on Gem Sprites and Mythic loot. During each session, all seasonal weapons and items will drop at Mythic rarity, giving players access to some of the strongest equipment available in the game.

Fortnite Gem Hours will also significantly increase the appearance rate of all Sprite variants. However, Gem Sprites will receive an additional spawn-rate boost, making today’s event one of the best opportunities to complete your Gem collection.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Power Hour today:

Everyone starts with a Self-Revive Device.

All seasonal weapons and items drop at Mythic rarity.

All Sprite variants appear significantly more often, with an extra boost for Gem Sprites.

The Mythic Goldfish has a chance to drop from Chests.

The Mythic Goldfish is one of the rarest items in Fortnite, so its addition to regular Chests gives players another reason to participate. Combined with the increased Sprite rates and guaranteed Mythic loot, Gem Hours should make every match feel considerably more chaotic than usual.

All Featured Sprites in Fortnite Gem Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Gem Hours event today will feature increased spawn rates for all eight Gem Sprites currently available in the game. Although every released Sprite variant will appear significantly more often, the Gem variants will receive the biggest boost across both sessions.

Gem Sprites can be found in several different locations, including rivers, forests, mountainous areas, and special Chests. We have listed every featured Sprite and where you can find it during the event below:

Complete List of Fortnite Gem Sprites That Can Be Found During Gem Hours

Sprite Location Gem Water Sprite Rivers and beaches Gem Earth Sprite Forests Gem Demon Sprite Sprite Chests Gem Duck Sprite Mogul Vault Gem Aura Sprite Mountainous areas Gem Llama Sprite Relic Chests Gem Zero Point Sprite Sprite Chests and Relic Chests Gem Grim Sprite Sprite Chests

How Long Does Fortnite Gem Hours Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today lasts two hours per session. Epic Games will host two Gem Hours sessions on August 8, giving players four total hours to participate. You don’t need to attend both sessions, although participating in both will give you your greatest chance at finding all of the rare Gem sprites.

Because Gem Sprites receive an additional spawn-rate boost, the August 8 Power Hour will be one of the best opportunities yet to find rare variants such as Gem Zero Point, Gem Llama, and Gem Grim.

Epic Games recently confirmed that Sprite collections will carry over to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, making Gem Hours the perfect chance for players to complete their collection before the current season ends. Gem Sprites are also the final variants being added in Chapter 7 Season 3, making the total Fortnite Sprite total 117.