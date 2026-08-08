Marvel Tokon Developer Responds to Major PC Performance Issues

Marvel Tokon’s PC launch has been riddled with performance issues since its release on August 6. Following thousands of negative Steam reviews blaming PlayStation, developer Arc System Works has now responded and confirmed that it is investigating the problems.

Arc System Works Responds to Marvel Tokon PC Issues

Screenshot: PlayStation

Arc System Works has responded to the Marvel Tokon PC performance issues that have been plaguing its launch. In a brief statement on X, the developer confirmed that it is investigating player reports and working to address the problems.

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“Thank you for an amazing launch day! Seeing you all jump into the fight has been unreal. We’re aware that some PC players are experiencing performance issues. The team is actively investigating these reports. Please keep your feedback coming in, it helps.”

Screenshot: X @MARVELTokon

However, Arc System Works did not reveal what is causing the Marvel Tokon PC performance problems or when a patch will be released. The developer’s response comes as Marvel Tokon is being review-bombed on Steam by players blaming PlayStation for the game’s rocky PC port.

Marvel Tokon Review-Bombed on Steam Over Poor PC Performance

Screenshot: PlayStation

Since the release of the Marvel Tokon PC port, the game has been review-bombed by players. On Steam, Marvel Tokon currently has a “Mixed” rating, with thousands of negative reviews. The reason? Many users claim that the PC version of the game is riddled with performance issues, such as low frame rates, lag, and connection problems. Most of the reviews seem to blame Sony PlayStation for the problems.

One reviewer, for example, wrote, “My GPU sits at 20-30%, while my CPU is constantly maxed out by Sony’s ****y services and the stupid anti-cheat.” Another user complained, “Was very excited for the game, but as is I can’t recommend it; On grounds that I can’t actually launch the damn thing. The anti cheat leads into a completely black window, and my CPU being clocked to hell and back. not to mention multiple instances of the Playstation PC SDK trying to run.”

Other users also complained about how Sony implemented the PlayStation account login feature in Marvel Tokon. “Get this Sony PlayStation account bs OUTTA here. I’m sick of that garbage. Always online in 2026 is insane,” a frustrated Steam customer vented on the Valve-owned platform.

Screenshot: Steam

On X, users also echoed a similar sentiment: “PLEASE REMOVE THE PSN LOG IN it is causing the issues it has too many instances running in the background on PC and fix EAC for SteamOS.”

Why Are Players Blaming PlayStation for Marvel Tokon PC Performance Issues?

Screenshot: PlayStation

As we reported during the Marvel Tokon beta, there was speculation that the PC port ran poorly because PlayStation wanted to stop dataminers with heavy anti-tampering software. While this was never confirmed to be the root of the performance problems, several users claimed that Marvel Tokon had some of the strictest anti-cheat measures in the history of the genre. Following its official launch on August 6, it appears this hasn’t changed.

“Marvel Tokon on pc is still as locked down as it was during the beta. Everyone knows about easy anti cheat having a configuration to support linux these days, even via proton. But what you may not know is that Sony decided that Concord just did so well that they’d bring its drm/anti-tamper to Marvel Tokon,” games developer Ryn reported in several posts on X.

However, Ryn clarified that they aren’t sure whether the PSN login or anti-cheat software is to blame for Marvel Tokon’s poor PC performance. “Obviously I can’t speak for literally every issue, but something I noticed is that the game is very heavy on single-core performance. if your CPU has a bunch of cores but all of them are relatively weaker you are not going to have a good time.”

Screenshot: X @WistfulHopes

For now, Arc System Works has only confirmed that it is investigating the reports. Only time will tell what is causing the Marvel Tokon PC performance issues and when a patch will be released.