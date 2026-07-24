Marvel Tokon’s Poor PC Performance Might Be Due to PlayStation Blocking Dataminers

The Marvel Tokon open beta has been plagued by performance issues on PC, including low FPS, stuttering, and unusually high CPU usage. According to players, the problems could be linked to aggressive security measures reportedly designed to prevent the PlayStation fighting game from being datamined.

Marvel Tokon PC Beta Uses Extreme Security Measures to Prevent Leaks

Screenshot: PlayStation

Although PlayStation Network is down for millions of Sony users, the Marvel Tokon open beta is now live on PC. However, players jumping into the new Arc System Works title immediately noticed that the release has many problems, such as low FPS, stuttering, and lag. According to some Steam users, Marvel Tokon’s PC performance issues might be related to PlayStation trying to stop dataminers from leaking information about the game.

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Game developer Ryn ‘WistfulHopes’ was the first to report on the game’s heavy security measures. In a post on X, the artist wrote, “Marvel Tokon beta is super locked down and hyper hostile to non-standard setups. The game executable is packed and encrypted, it has eac, the game contents are custom encrypted, AND it has anti-wine/anti-emulation/anti-windows 10 version built in.”

Screenshot: X @WistfulHopes

If you are wondering, this level of security is apparently pretty unusual. Ryn explained that Marvel Tokon’s aggressive security measures were even worse than those found in other games in the genre. “I’ve never seen another game do this, even something like Street Fighter 6 was much less protected. Holy s**t this is even worse than 2XKO. I can’t even make a successful memory dump. What are they DOING.”

To be clear, though, Ryn did not claim that the open Beta’s poor PC performance was a result of the anti-datamining measures. However, many players who saw her report, now speculate that it could be the reason behind it.

Players Blame Marvel Tokon’s Poor PC Performance on Anti-Datamining Security

Screenshot: PlayStation

Following Ryn’s report on Marvel Tokon’s PC release, many players began theorizing that it could be behind the game’s performance issues. Fans of the game flooded online forums such as X and Reddit to complain about how poorly the PlayStation fighting game runs on Steam. A common complaint is the game’s poor optimization, with abnormally high CPU usage and low GPU utilization.

“The game just doesn’t seem to utilize my PC at all. Like I keep dipping below 60 fps and my GPU is at like 10% usage and CPU is at like 60%. Changing settings doesn’t really do anything,” a player on Reddit wrote, for example. Another user replied, “Marvel Tokon looks like f***** mud on my screen to even get smooth but my GPU is idling and cpus is as 70%.”

Some players even criticized PlayStation for reportedly hurting the game’s performance over datamine leaks. “F**** up your performance and making the game unplayable just because you don’t want any datamining is not worth it at all. If they’re that scared just don’t make a PC beta.”

Screenshot: X @WistfulHopes

It should be pointed out that Ryn clarified that she isn’t sure whether the aggressive security measures will be removed at launch, or are only being used to prevent the beta from being datamined. It’s therefore possible that Marvel Tokon’s PC performance will improve before the game’s full launch on August 6, 2026.

However this also isn’t the first controversy PlayStation has landed in with the Marvel Tokon PC release. In July it was revealed that Sony was blocking the Marvel multiplayer title in over 132 countries. With the game only a few weeks away from launch, it’s understandable why PC users are concerned about it.