Is PlayStation Network Down Right Now? Players Report PSN Issues

Thousands of players have reported that PlayStation Network is down for them on July 24. Here is everything you need to know about the current PlayStation status and whether it’s down or not.

Is PlayStation Network Down?

Screenshot: PlayStation

At the time of writing, many players are reporting that PlayStation Network is down. So, if you are getting disconnected from PSN, you are not alone! However, according to the official PlayStation Status checker, all online services for PS4 and PS5 are currently “up and running”.

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So, as off now, it appears to be localized server issues and not a widespread PlayStation Network outage. This could, however, change. Here is the current PlayStation status according to Sony:

PlayStation Network Status for July 24

All services are up and running: OK

OK Account management: OK

OK Gaming and social: OK

OK PlayStation Video: OK

OK PlayStation Store: OK

OK PlayStation Direct: OK

Update:

While Sony claims that everything is “OK”, more and more reports are coming in of PSN being down. So yes, at the time of writing PlayStation network is down for thousands of players around the world.

PSN Players Report Connection Issues

Screenshot: PlayStation

Despite Sony saying that PlayStation Network is still up, many players have disconnections. For example, PSN users trying to hop into the Marvel Tokon open beta are getting a “server busy” message. Although this is not just exclusive to Tokon, as PlayStation players in general have been unable to connect to most of the platforms features.

Given that Sony has recently been in hot water over killing physical discs for PlayStation, many players were understandably angry about the outage. On X, users quickly began venting their frustrations. “As if I wasn’t irritated enough with PlayStation lately, I finally have one day off to play games and the network is down,” one user wrote.

Another commenter reacted, “PlayStation Network is down. Now try accessing an all-digital library on your console if the servers are ****d.” However, PlayStation might not be the only platform currently being impacted by downed servers.

Screenshot: Reddit

According to several reports, this could be a system-wide internet outage affecting multiple online services, including Twitch, Netflix, Nintendo eShop, Fortnite, and more. Users from several of these platforms have also claimed they are having trouble signing in to their accounts.

What to Do If PSN Is Down

If you are currently unable to connect to PlayStation Network, there unfortunately isn’t much you can do except wait. Since Sony has not officially acknowledged a widespread PSN outage, it’s unclear when these connection issues will be resolved.

In the meantime, you can try restarting your PS5 or PS4, resetting your internet connection, and signing back into your PlayStation Network account. However, with thousands of players reporting similar problems, the issue is likely on Sony’s end. We will update this article if PlayStation Network goes completely offline or Sony provides an official update.