The Best 420-Friendly Destinations in the U.S.

Finding a dispensary on vacation is rarely the problem. Finding somewhere you can use what you bought without smoking on the DL or getting hit with a hotel fee is where things get a bit challenging.

The destinations on this list are better prepared for cannabis travelers. Some have licensed consumption lounges. Others have hotels, campgrounds, wellness stays, or local experiences that make cannabis feel like part of the trip instead of a problem to solve once you arrive.

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VICE spoke with cannabis travel planners, hotel owners, dispensary and lounge operators to find the places where the weed experience goes beyond just shopping for it.

The Artist tree in west hollywood. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What to Know Before You Book

Legal sales don’t mean you can smoke wherever you want. Public consumption is still banned in most places, and most hotels prohibit smoking and vaping in guest rooms.

Ayanna Lawson, founder of cannabis-focused travel agency Front Row Travels, recommends looking for clear rules in writing before booking. A property calling itself “420-friendly” could mean anything from allowing edibles indoors to limiting flower and vapes to one outdoor area. If the host or hotel cannot explain the policy, don’t assume it will work in your favor.

Flying with weed comes with its own set of rules, so check out our separate guide before heading to the airport.

And make sure your travel plans account for state legality. Review our guide to where weed is legal in the U.S. to be sure.

West Hollywood, California

West Hollywood has turned smoking weed into something you can actually plan a night around. Its cannabis district, or Emerald Village, currently includes several consumption lounges clustered around Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards, giving visitors more options than almost anywhere else in the country.

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The Artist Tree combines a dispensary, art gallery, and upstairs lounge, where guests can order cannabis and local food delivery tableside and stay for live music, watch parties, tastings, and other events. Co-founder Lauren Fontein told VICE that West Hollywood’s lounges have moved beyond basic smoking areas to become hospitality venues in their own right, with entertainment, comfortable seating, food, drinks, and reasons to hang around after taking that first hit.

The Woods WeHo, co-founded by actor Woody Harrelson, offers a different atmosphere with its lush outdoor garden, private cabanas, and cannabis “pot-tail” beverage bar. Other open options include Private Reserve by Off the Charts and the speakeasy-style IYKYK by Urbn Leaf.

For lodging, the Valorian (fka Mondrian), Andaz West Hollywood, and Sun Rose (fka Pendry) West Hollywood are all on the Sunset Strip and close to the lounges. The Valorian/Mondrian has an added connection to one of the weed lounges: artist Katie Brightside created a mural at the hotel’s Skybar and has also curated exhibitions for The Artist Tree. After a night at the lounges, any of the three makes for an easy trip back. Some routes are walkable, and Waymo is another convenient option throughout its Los Angeles service area.

Just keep the smoking and vaping at the lounges, and maybe the rooftop pool if you want to be ballsy. But the hotels are just the base for the weekend, not the place to light up.

Stay: Valorian Los Angeles, Andaz West Hollywood, or Sun Rose West Hollywood

Valorian Los Angeles, Andaz West Hollywood, or Sun Rose West Hollywood Sesh: The Artist Tree, The Woods, Private Reserve, or IYKYK

The Artist Tree, The Woods, Private Reserve, or IYKYK Best for: Nightlife, food, art, and legal lounge-hopping

Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas has never been subtle, and its weed scene is no exception. Planet 13 stretches the dispensary visit into a full outing, with a huge retail floor and DAZED!, its onsite consumption lounge. Guests can choose from flower, concentrates, vapes, and infused drinks, then use them without having to figure out where to go next.

Planet 13 also runs a free shuttle to hotels directly on the Strip from 9 AM to 6 PM daily. That makes it especially convenient for visitors staying in the resort corridor who don’t want to rent a car or assign someone to drive.

For another lounge option, head north of Fremont Street to Sky High Lounge inside NuWu Cannabis Marketplace. The lounge offers indoor social consumption, device rentals, and a rotating schedule of events.

The Cosmopolitan is the hotel pick for its central Strip location, restaurants, nightlife, and private terraces/balconies, available with many room types. The hotel says guests may smoke lawful substances outside on the terrace if you follow two specific rules: use the provided ashtray on the terrace, and keep the glass door to the hotel room completely closed so smoke does not drift inside. Just make sure you book the right room.

Stay: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Sesh: DAZED! at Planet 13 or Sky High Lounge at NuWu

DAZED! at Planet 13 or Sky High Lounge at NuWu Best for: Casinos, nightlife, food, and legal lounges.

Denver, Colorado

Denver has been doing legal weed long enough that it no longer has to be the whole reason for the trip. A dispensary stop or lounge reservation can fit into a weekend of restaurants, concerts, museums, skiing, or whatever else brought you to Colorado.

Sher Joudeh, co-founder and CFO of Social Dispensary, calls Denver the front door to the larger Colorado experience. Adult-use sales began in 2014, so the city has had more than a decade to improve its product selection, service, tours, and cannabis hospitality. Colorado is already worth visiting, she says. The legal weed is “icing on the cake.”

Cirrus Social Club is the city’s more polished place to consume. The East Colfax lounge serves cannabis alongside nonalcoholic drinks and food from chef Emily Oyer, including wagyu pigs in a blanket, hot-honey bagel bites, and PB&J. Its calendar also includes DJ nights, comedy, watch parties, and other events.

Tetra Lounge is another option for a more vibe-y night. It’s been around much longer than Cirrus and has become a staple of Colorado’s cannabis scene. Guests bring their own cannabis and can smoke inside or in the outdoor garden.

For lodging, Halcyon and Clayton Hotel are both in Cherry Creek, a short ride from Cirrus and close to restaurants, shopping, and the Denver Botanic Gardens. Halcyon has a more relaxed, outdoorsy feel. The Clayton has a rooftop pool, several restaurants, and a private club atmosphere that pairs well with Cirrus.

Stay: Halcyon or Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek

Halcyon or Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek Smoke: Cirrus Social Club or Tetra Lounge

Cirrus Social Club or Tetra Lounge Best for: Live music, mountain trips, and a well-established weed market.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City now has one of the easiest hotel-and-lounge setups on the East Coast. High Rollers operates a 3,300-square-foot cannabis lounge inside The Claridge Hotel, just off the Boardwalk. Guests can buy cannabis products downstairs, settle into the speakeasy-style lounge, then head back to their room without arranging another ride.

SunnyTien gives the city a second option. Its lounge is open Thursday through Sunday and hosts events like karaoke, trivia, paint nights, yoga, and other wellness activations.

The cannabis scene is still new-ish here, but Atlantic City already had the rest of the weekend covered. There are casinos, restaurants, concerts, the Boardwalk, and the beach once the weather cooperates. Sher’s Social Dispensary is also in New Jersey, and pointed to Atlantic City as an example of a place adding legal lounges to a destination people were already visiting.

The Claridge is the most practical hotel choice because High Rollers is in the same building. That does not extend the lounge’s consumption rules to the guest rooms, but it does make getting back upstairs after smoking much easier.

Stay: The Claridge Hotel

The Claridge Hotel Sesh: High Rollers or SunnyTien

High Rollers or SunnyTien Best for: Casinos, Boardwalk weekends, and an easier East Coast tri-state trip

Sonoma County, California

Sonoma County already has the redwoods, vineyards, restaurants, and small towns for an easy, retreat-style weekend away. Mine + Farm gives cannabis a clear place in that trip without turning the stay into a weed-themed gimmick.

MINE + FARM

The adults-only inn in Guerneville limits smoking and vaping to designated outdoor consumption areas built for seshing, while edibles, tinctures, and infused drinks can be enjoyed throughout the property. Guests also have access to flower from the inn’s share garden, along with smoking accessories kept in individual room kits.

Bryce Skolfield, Mine + Farm’s founder, cultivator, and managing partner, told VICE the property was designed to treat sun-grown cannabis as a botanical and wellness experience. That includes garden tours, terpene education, infused dining, elevated yoga, cannabis massage, and workshops for guests who may be interested in the plant but don’t necessarily want to get extremely high.

One of the more unique offerings is “canna-birding,” which pairs terpene profiles with birdwatching around West Sonoma County. Mine + Farm also offers low-dose tasting menus and sleep-focused programming with terpenes. “Instead of relying on outdated ‘bud and breakfast’ clichés, we created an intentional hospitality experience that treats cannabis as a serious botanical and wellness pursuit,” Skolfield said.

The rest of the trip can be spent around Guerneville, the Russian River, nearby wineries, redwood trails, and the Sonoma Coast.

Stay: Mine + Farm

Mine + Farm Sesh: In the inn’s designated outdoor consumption lounge areas

In the inn’s designated outdoor consumption lounge areas Best for: Redwoods, wine country, sun-grown cannabis, infused dining, and CBD wellness

Maine’s Lake Region

Camp Laughing Grass is the outdoorsy pick on this list. The 21-plus campground sits on 17 private acres along the Crooked River in Harrison, with cabins, glamping tents, and traditional campsites. It’s basically a weed summer camp.

Lawson told VICE that Front Row Travels recommends it as a place where cannabis is openly part of the stay rather than something guests have to be discreet about. The setup is pretty simple too: woods, river access, campfires, and enough privacy to relax without worrying about whether the property actually meant it when it said “420-friendly.”

This isn’t the place for a polished lounge or a packed itinerary. The appeal is being outside in the middle of nowhere, staying near Maine’s Lake Region, and having somewhere to smoke after a day of hiking, kayaking, or doing absolutely nothing. I can imagine a weedy team-building retreat here.

The camp does close when the weather starts to get cold, which is pretty soon after summer ends (mid to late September).

Stay: Camp Laughing Grass

Camp Laughing Grass Sesh: Onsite

Onsite Best for: Cabins, glamping, river days, and smoking in the wilderness

420-Friendly Destinations to Watch

New York has the potential to become one of the country’s biggest cannabis destinations once its hospitality scene catches up with retail. The city already has private clubs such as Astor Club, but visitors still don’t have the same easy access to licensed lounges that they do in West Hollywood, Las Vegas, Denver, or Atlantic City.

Chicago is moving in an interesting direction. Lollapalooza sold hemp-derived THC drinks for the first time in 2026, giving festivalgoers 21+ a cannabis option at select bars inside Grant Park. The city still needs more practical places for visitors to consume regulated cannabis, but seeing THC drinks at one of the country’s largest music festivals suggests they are becoming part of Chicago’s mainstream entertainment scene.

Maryland is another market Front Row Travels is watching. Adult-use sales are established, and cannabis-friendly stays and retreats already exist, but the broader tourism infrastructure is still developing.

Minnesota is taking a different route. Low-dose THC drinks have already found their way into bars, restaurants, and events, giving the state an unusually social cannabis culture even as its adult-use market continues to take shape.

The Final Destination

West Hollywood is the pick for lounge-hopping and nightlife, while Vegas delivers the biggest production. Denver works best for a weed-friendly city trip that can easily turn into a concert weekend or mountain escape, and Atlantic City has the simplest casino-and-hotel-and-lounge setup on the East Coast.

For a slower trip, Sonoma County pairs cannabis with wine country, redwoods, and wellness. Camp Laughing Grass in Maine is the move when the ideal setup is a cabin, a river, and somewhere you can smoke outside without sneaking around.