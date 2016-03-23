Here’s a Photo of Young Thug and Elton John Because Sometimes God Smiles



Photo via Young Thug’s Instagram

Life is full of moments. That first kiss. When you learn how to drive. Going to college. Smoking weed for the first time. Getting a job. Not fucking up said job. Getting a promotion. Finding your partner. Having a kid. Having a grandkid. Retiring. Doing cool shit while you’re retired. Being Young Thug. Being Elton John. Meeting Young Thug while you’re Elton John. Meeting Elton John while you’re Young Thug. Having someone take a picture of you with Young Thug if you are Elton John. Having someone take a picture of you with Elton John if you are Young Thug. Look outside the window, my friends, and pause. Sometimes, this strange life is beautiful.

