PREMIERE: Watch the Voyeuristic New Hortlax Cobra Video for “I’m Still Here,” Featuring Ane Brun

Do you ever think about the relationships you have with other people that are built primarily through screens? All of your texting, video chatting and whatever is done through a bunch of forms of communication that isn’t organic. You’ve probably said incredibly intimate things through this avenue, because who hasn’t? Now what if someone who you didn’t know took those conversations you had with someone close, and acted as if it was with them? Someone’s backing up your conversations, and it’s not you. You can see some of the paranoia or weirdness in that kind of situation in the new Hortlax Cobra for “I’m Still Here.”

Hortlax Cobra is a dance project by John Eriksson of Peter Bjorn & John. The video, directed by Bell & Light, features presumably the persona of the Hortlax Cobra watching a TV set of a Ane Brun sitting at a table, drinking wine continuously. The song itself is bouncy and features interesting synth patterns and textures. Ane Brun has an absolutely stunning voice, giving a sense of elegance to the electronics. It’s a weird separation from the listener to the video of Brun at the table, looking bored and trapped in a TV set. The happiness and joy from the song itself hits another layer of disconnect from what’s going on in the video, and transforms the visual into something sweet and unrequited. A beautiful video for a beautiful track.