Dive Into Darkness With ‘III’, the Brilliant New Album From UK Death/Doom Stalwarts Indesinence

Indesinence has made a habit of moving slowly, both on recordings and in real life. The London-based trio sparked to life in 2001, existing as a side project of sorts due to its progenitors’ other active bands—which as of now include bastions of UK extremity Binah, Code, Blutvial, and Necromaniac—and only released its debut full-length, Noctambulism, five years later. The Neptunian EP followed shortly thereafter, but once that gorgeous blue vinyl landed, Indesinence retreated back into dormancy for half a decade. When the band did get around to writing and recording new music six years later, though, people sat up and listened intently.

2012’s Vessels Of Light And Decay LP was hailed as a triumph, and the band finally seemed to have found its groove despite a few lineup changes. Until 2013, Indesinence enjoyed the talents of the prolific Dani Ben-Haim (Grave Miasma, Cruciamentum, Adorior); the drum throne is now occupied by the just-as-busy Paul Westwood of Fen and Landskap, who wields the sticks on the band’s latest album, its third (signified by the Spartan title III).

Westwood’s thunderous presence anchors a recording that’s far more ambitious than its simple death/doom tag might imply. III is heavy, of course, in the grand old tradition of the Peaceville Three, but it reaches further than pure homage. It’s atmospheric in every sense of the word—at times pregnant with dread, paralyzed by despair, touched by melodrama, or uplifted by piercing melodies—and beautifully balanced between darkness and light. Their ambitious, velvety cover of defunct 60s American garage rockers The Third Bardo’s hit single “I’m Five Years Ahead (Of My Time)” was quite a welcome surprise, and the dark poetry of the lyrics themselves add another layer, beckoning listeners into strange worlds and sonic voids. “Come the summer, come the thaw, come the great night to reap us all…”

Listen to III in its entirety below, and buy the album from Profound Lore on July 21.