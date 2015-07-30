PREMIERE: Infinity Girl’s “Dirty Sun” is a Fun, Sardonic Punk Jam

Infinity Girl is a four piece rock band out of Brooklyn that play music that can be best described as gloomy yet fun. The band takes all the elements of shoegaze that are most enjoyable, and make it faster and more exciting. On their song “Dirty Sun,” the band picks up the pace times a hundred, with a super punky, lo-fi groove that progresses and progresses. The lyrics seem kind of bummed out, but it never seems permanent, letting the music kick forward. It’s the perfect track for someone who’s trying to act super bummed, but actually loves fun.

Pre-order the new record, Harm right here.