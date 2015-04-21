An Interview with a Bukkake Party Girl

All photos courtesy of Sarah Jane

I’ve had quite a sheltered sex life. I don’t watch porn, I’ve never fisted anyone, I’ve never had a threesome and no one’s ever cum on my face. So I was curious to meet adult film star, gangbang specialist and bukkake party girl Sarah Jane, who lives in my hometown of Rochester and would have been in my sister’s year at school.

I met Sarah Jane in a pub around the corner from a shit bar where I once served drinks to players from Gillingham FC. When I first arrived I kissed her on the cheek and it felt like I was brushing my lips against a baby made out of cashmere.

VICE: Hi, Sarah Jane. Your skin is very soft.

Sarah Jane: Yeah, that’s the cum. Bukkake’s really good for your skin. People always say how soft my skin is, especially my boobs and my face.

Right, noted. What if it gets in your eye?

You have to make sure it doesn’t – it stings and you can catch STDs. I’m wearing contacts now, but I’m doing a bukkake party later so I’ll take them out and put glasses on. They’re prescription but they’re just from Poundland – I’ll bin them after.

What if it goes over your glasses?

They tell you when they’re ready to cum and you can move your head to make sure it doesn’t get in your eye. Afterwards I’ll use eyewash. If I’m not wearing glasses I’ll say, “Cum on my tits.” I’m in control – I tell them where and when they can cum. If a guy taps me on the shoulder and says he’s ready to cum, I can say, “Wait a minute,” and even if he’s bursting, he will.

You’re doing a bukkake party tonight. What do you need to do to get ready?

Just put a bit more make-up on. Just cheap stuff ’cause it’s only going to get ruined. Some guys want to see your make-up running. I set it with hairspray at the start of the night, but once it gets going, the messier it looks, the better. I never wear fake tan. Once I had spray tan the day before a party and I ended up with white patches on my boobs, from the cum.

What’s a bukkake party like? Do you enjoy it?

Yeah. They’re usually really quick. Normally the guys have a break after they’ve cum, then they have another go – but sometimes it’s over in ten minutes. The guys come closer when they’re ready to cum. I’ll usually have two or three close to me and I talk dirty to them. They’ll be wanking on to my face. I don’t really do blowjobs if they’re not tested. I’ll just wank them. I’ve got magic hands. Then I feel like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve made all those people cum and they’re happy and I’m happy.’

What do you think the appeal of bukkake is?

I haven’t really thought about it – I just like it. Maybe it’s a submissive thing?

What are the guys like?

They’re lovely. They message me before the party, saying, “I’m looking forward to seeing you.” Everyone’s very clean – you’ve got to respect each other when it comes to hygiene.

If anything’s not quite right I’d tell an organiser or pull them to one side and say quietly, “You need to go to a clinic.” I won’t be rude to them and I’d never embarrass anyone. If I notice something’s wrong I’ll say, “Sorry, but I can’t play with you.” I’ll give them advice – I’ll say, “You need to do this.” I read a lot about sexual health. I’ve diagnosed someone with testicular cancer. I found a lump in his testicles and told him to get it checked. He came back to me and said it was cancer.

I do one-to-one escorting and a couple of my clients are cancer patients. A 21-year-old paid me to take his virginity. He was bullied at work – he didn’t know how to put his penis in a woman. Now he’s got a girlfriend. He said if it wasn’t for me helping him, he wouldn’t be here now.

Some of the guys are severely overweight and lacking confidence. They just want a cuddle and someone to chat to. A lot of the time they don’t even want sex.

At the parties, 95 percent of the guys are married. We take photos from the waist down. If the guys have tattoos we tell them to wear long-sleeve tops so they can’t be identified. One guy had his wife’s name on his leg. We told him to put his hand over it, but that just showed his wedding ring.

People have gone up to my dad and said, “Are you not disgusted with your daughter for what she does for a living?” He says, “Well, you’re the one watching it. You’re the one paying her wages.”

You’ve mentioned the guys’ sexual health – how do you take care of your own health and safety?

I have a sexual health check every 30 days to get a certificate for work. It takes about an hour, then it’s five days until I get the results. They do swabs, test me for HIV. The industry’s getting more protected – using condoms – which I think it should be. I don’t do much “mainstream” now because condoms aren’t used. The tests don’t mean anything – you could have one then go and have unprotected sex that night. If someone wants to book me for one-to-one I find out exactly what they want and who they’ve booked before.

Have you had any bad experiences?

Yeah, I had a stalker, and when I reported it the policewoman asked what I did for a living. When I told her she said I’d brought it on myself and said, “You need to change your lifestyle.” I made an official complaint and she was suspended.

I did a gangbang that was raided by police. They said they’d been tipped off about sex trafficking, but I think they’d been set up by a rival company. I was glad they took my ID and passport – I want [sex work] to be legalised; I think more sex trafficked women would come forward if they weren’t afraid of the police response. I think we’d all be safer.

Do your friends and family know what you do? How do they feel about it?

My mum and dad are really supportive – I wouldn’t do it if they weren’t. When I was first approached by a glamour photographer at 18 I said to my mum, “Is it OK if I do this?” She said yes, as long as I was safe and happy.

Is there anything you don’t do? Have you ever felt pressured into doing things you don’t want to do?

I’ve never in my entire life felt pressured in what I do. If I was pushed and I didn’t want to do it, I wouldn’t have already been doing it for ten years. I don’t do anal. I did it once in my personal life with a former boyfriend – it was too painful. I didn’t like it and I’ve never done it since.

There was a mistake with a booking once – I turned up and they had a hockey stick with a condom on it. They wanted to stick it up my bum. I said no and they were fine about it.

How do you feel about porn being blamed for influencing society and, in particular, the behaviour of teenagers? The idea that porn is the reason for this generation being “confronted with unreasonable sexual expectations“?

I think porn’s blamed because it’s an easy target. Teenagers are more influenced by music videos and reality TV. Look at Nicki Minaj in the music video for “Anaconda” – even I don’t wear thongs; I wear grannies. Look at The Valleys and Geordie Shaw – all the sex, the language they use, getting smashed and having one-night stands: that normalises that behaviour. That’s what’s influencing teenagers. There were kids as young as 11 at Holly off Geordie Shore‘s book signing.

You spend a lot of time on camera naked – are you confident about your body?

I have days when I feel insecure about my body. People don’t believe that because I do porn, but I’m still a human being. Growing up I was anorexic. I wanted to look like Victoria Beckham. Now I have a thyroid problem, which means I’ve gained weight. But with this industry it doesn’t matter what you look like or what size you are. I’m classed as BBW – a big, beautiful woman. It’s made me feel a lot more confident in myself than I ever have done.

Last up, what do you make of all the discussion about women in pornography and sex work – autonomous life choices versus coercion and exploitation?

It’s always women’s behaviour that’s policed, not men’s. The crackdown on face-sitting and squirting in porn, the change in law that counts women’s genital piercings as FGM but not men’s… Porn is one of the only industries where women are paid more than men and there’s no glass ceiling.

Thanks, Sarah Jane.

@Samantha_J_Rea

