What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/28

When do we “Spring ahead” or whatever? I’m tired of the cold East Coast weather and ready to act like an idiot for a few hot months until it’s back to sweater weather. Sorry, that just sounded so sad. Anyway, this week was a lot of things, but most of all it’s over. Check out what we got on the Instagram front from the last real week in February.

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.

Damn I was lit A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PST

Words can’t express how uncomfortable this photo makes me. Kid is cute though.

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 23, 2016 at 7:54pm PST

I know this video was made as a joke, but I seriously want to put a blade to my hairdresser’s neck every time she fluffs my hair into my face like that. Seriously, it makes me feel like I’m low key ugly and I need my hair to cover me. I mean I’m hot though but whatever.

It’s in my face though A video posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Feb 23, 2016 at 6:45am PST

These two. I hope they get married or something. In the meantime it’s all about sexual tension, ay? (that was me adding a Canadian accent, sorry)

Living the dream A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 24, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

This photo is hilarious because A) I didn’t know Kanye West slept and B) Sleeps decked in designer clothes because of course he does.

So today we went baby shopping with @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen Kanye & North were a little too quiet. We found them passed out in the middle of the store #TheRealLifeOfPablo A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 21, 2016 at 8:34pm PST

Taylor Swift showing up to be the Maid of Honor in her non-famous friend’s wedding is proof that all of my friends totally suck.

Senior year. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 21, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

The luxuriousness of this photo is enough to leave you in the fetal position curled up in your tiny seat in Coach with your face planted on those filthy cushions that probably smell like beer farts and dried vomit.

Me and bae headed to Orlando #feltlikecappin #TRU #COLLEGROVE A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 26, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Vaportini? Da fuck?

tried something new last night… a vaportini. A video posted by JoJo (@iamjojo) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:22am PST

Oh man, when 50 Cent strikes. Pass the popcorn.

I’m legit into the fact that Diplo called himself Amish before I did. I respect that. Rumspringa swag on fleek.

Amish album of the year A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Feb 24, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

Gaga knows what’s up. Free Kesha forreal.

Free Kesha A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 24, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

I am nobody’s patriot, but I need those American flag boxing gloves ASAP. Or maybe they just look awesome because Nicki is wearing them.

@grizzleemusic A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2016 at 6:05pm PST

Congratulations, Adam Levine. You’re officially an Ed Hardy shirt.

Nice photo @milodecruz A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 24, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

Need this shirt now, especially since I live by this credo.

I couldn’t agree more@cityofnopity A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 24, 2016 at 1:55pm PST

Here Badu looks like the coolest Lisa Frank folder that was never created. Sidebar, Happy Belated Birthday to the ultimate goddess. #PiscesGoals.

Dallas Skyline in red… @undrst8ed X Badu A photo posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Feb 23, 2016 at 6:31pm PST

