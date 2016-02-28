What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/28

When do we “Spring ahead” or whatever? I’m tired of the cold East Coast weather and ready to act like an idiot for a few hot months until it’s back to sweater weather. Sorry, that just sounded so sad. Anyway, this week was a lot of things, but most of all it’s over. Check out what we got on the Instagram front from the last real week in February.
—
Videos by VICE
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.
Words can’t express how uncomfortable this photo makes me. Kid is cute though.
I know this video was made as a joke, but I seriously want to put a blade to my hairdresser’s neck every time she fluffs my hair into my face like that. Seriously, it makes me feel like I’m low key ugly and I need my hair to cover me. I mean I’m hot though but whatever.
These two. I hope they get married or something. In the meantime it’s all about sexual tension, ay? (that was me adding a Canadian accent, sorry)
This photo is hilarious because A) I didn’t know Kanye West slept and B) Sleeps decked in designer clothes because of course he does.
Taylor Swift showing up to be the Maid of Honor in her non-famous friend’s wedding is proof that all of my friends totally suck.
The luxuriousness of this photo is enough to leave you in the fetal position curled up in your tiny seat in Coach with your face planted on those filthy cushions that probably smell like beer farts and dried vomit.
Vaportini? Da fuck?
Oh man, when 50 Cent strikes. Pass the popcorn.
I’m legit into the fact that Diplo called himself Amish before I did. I respect that. Rumspringa swag on fleek.
Gaga knows what’s up. Free Kesha forreal.
I am nobody’s patriot, but I need those American flag boxing gloves ASAP. Or maybe they just look awesome because Nicki is wearing them.
Congratulations, Adam Levine. You’re officially an Ed Hardy shirt.
Need this shirt now, especially since I live by this credo.
Here Badu looks like the coolest Lisa Frank folder that was never created. Sidebar, Happy Belated Birthday to the ultimate goddess. #PiscesGoals.
Kathy Iandoli celebrated her birthday this past week, but is still open to belated gifts. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.
