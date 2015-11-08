What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 11/8

November is off to a weird start. Susan Miller gave me such an uneventful horoscope for the month, so I’m basically just chillin’ until December and hoping for the best. This week’s Instagram selections are all over the place. There’s some shitty art, Game’s junk again and a few other things of note. Have fun.



Sometimes I casually head on over to Tori Amos’ Instagram to check and see if her selfies ever change and they definitely don’t. Same smile, different glasses. She has to be using some app because I don’t believe anyone can be that consistent with their selfies. Then again, Tori Amos can do anything.

Videos by VICE





More proof that you’ll never be as fucking cool as the Carters.





When I was in London I attempted to FaceTime my dog and she kept showing me her ass. True story.





Hey FYI, guys, Raury can fly.





Remember the later seasons of A Different World where Cree Summer’s character Freddie Brooks became a law student and started wearing those weird beige suits and had her hair up, because she wanted to be taken seriously but really we all missed her wild hair and natural fibers? Yeah, that’s what this pic is giving me. Gaga changed, bruh.





I know this pic is old-ish, but seriously what the fuck is going on here? Why is French all up in Kris Jenner’s neck, and why is she giving that pleasure face from the tampon commercials?





“Hey Madge, I’m such a huge fan. I made a piece on Microsoft Paint of you fucking some guy. I hope you enjoy it. Signed, Billy Morgan, age 12 of Grand Rapids, Michigan.”





Game’s dickprint is my new favorite topic of conversation. Seriously, hit me up, and we can totes discuss it.





Last name: leg day; First name: never?





This is the kind of photo I hope to take some day.





Uh, nice portrait, Drake. Looks…just…like…you. *straight-faced emoji*





So Tyler left Odd Future to hang out with the Jenners. Who knew?





Yo nobody is happier than I am that Adele joined Instagram.

More Miley shit that makes us all uncomfortable. This gives new meaning to when douchebags say “She’s got a hot body, but she totally looks like a dog.”





ALWAYS here for this Rick Ross/50 Cent beef. ALWAYS.

Kathy Iandoli has purchased her Rick Ross breast t-shirt and will wear it on her next Tinder date. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.