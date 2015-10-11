What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/11

The theme this week is friendship. And dick pics and “wallies” and 50 Cent’s homophobia. Sorry, that’s all I’ve got. Enjoy.



Listen, I know it was only a short amount of time—and most of it was spent in a trailer park—but I have never seen Lana Del Rey look more Jersey than she does here. This NJ girl is crying basic tears over this photo on my way to the strip mall.



Future is looking hella retro on his way to his private jet…right down to his bottle of Gatorade.





These are the kinds of #friendship goals that just kind of creep up on you. Like, OMG SALMA HAYEK AND M.I.A. AND STELLA MCCARTNEY ARE FRIENDS! WHERE DO I SIGN UP? Nowhere, because I’m not fucking famous.





Meanwhile, these are friendship goals I’d rather not use The Secret to achieve. Do better, Penny Lane.





Is that the world’s wallie or your girl’s wallie? Sorry, I’m still not over that beef.





As the 6 God continues to take full advantage of the internet by meme-ing himself. I mean, I love how Drake is in on his own jokes, but I wonder if his haters will one day just all turn to stone because they’ve run out of material.





Shout out to the numb-nuts commenter at the bottom who’s asking Annie to post a pic of Cara Delevingne in her homage to Grace Jones.





I’m with you Meredith, this would probably be my face in a selfie with T-Swift since I’m also allergic to joy. Meanwhile, who names their cat “Meredith”? That’s actually kind of awesome.





Yeah, I’m not sure I’d want to be around Gaga when she’s wielding a knife. I don’t care if she’s just murdering a pepper.





There’s gotta be an app for ironing wrinkled silk shirts.





Yo seriously I think I’ve seen more of Justin Bieber’s body in the last week than I’m actually okay with. So many mixed emotions.





50 Cent pushing his agenda of homophobia by suggesting women just need a good tongue in the ass from a dead scientist to ensure we stay on the “right” side.





Here’s a screenshot of Ariana Grande kissing Elizabeth Gilles to balance out the previous post and keep binders in business because boys need something to cover their pants after seeing this.





Keef’s caption had me laughing for like 20 minutes.





Posting because I think we’ve all forgotten about Iggy Azalea and I just want to ruin your day.

Kathy Iandoli is gonna love ya, until you hate her. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram