A$AP Rocky Reveals How He Met Rihanna Way Before He Got Famous

Besides Jay-Z and Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are undoubtedly the biggest power couple in hip-hop. The couple moves like best friends who also happen to have three kids. Their chemistry has been evident since they were friends, hanging out and working on the “Fashion Killa” video together. However, apparently, they met even before that.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rocky shared the first time they ever crossed paths. They were both at a nightclub, long before he was a famous artist and actor. Consequently, he spent some time hassling the bouncers to let him in. Obviously, Rihanna wouldn’t have this problem walking into the venue. As he tried to finagle his way inside, she was walking out, and they locked eyes. Immediately, A$AP Rocky was in a trance. Moreover, he was a little embarrassed, his cool demeanor shattered as he argued just to get inside.

“I wasn’t famous at the time, she was obviously Rihanna,” Rocky joked. “And I couldn’t get in. The bouncers didn’t want to let me in. And I was with my friend, the late, great Virgil Abloh, and Matthew Williams. We kind of was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out and we locked eyes right away. I was just like, in a daze. And, you know, I was a little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with the guard and stuff like that.”

A$AP Rocky Shares How He First Met Rihanna

Obviously, they didn’t have a real heart-to-heart that night. Nor did they get the chance to really demonstrate how great they would be as friends and eventually partners. Instead, when asked if she helped him get into the club, Rocky laughed and gave a hard “no.”

When reading all of this, it can seem as if there was an invisible string between them all this time. Even his mom insisted that her son dismiss all the other girls and go after Rihanna. A$AP Rocky told the hosts on The New York Times’ Popcast how his mom said he should pursue his best friend and eventually the woman of his dreams.

“[Rihanna] was always my boo,” A$AP Rocky said. “I always f***ed with her. My mother used to say s*** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you with right now. But I want you with Riri.’ I used to be like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,’” he explained. “‘Be cool, Ma. That’s just my friend. Chill.’”