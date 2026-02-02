The Exploited Cancel Upcoming Shows After Vocalist Wattie Buchan Collapsed on Stage

The Exploited have canceled some upcoming shows after frontman Walter David “Wattie” Buchan collapsed onstage. The incident happened on Saturday, January 31, 2026, while the band was playing at Schlachthof in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The band had only begun their first song of the set when Buchan fell to the floor, according to a report from Metal Injection. Apparently, medical professionals intervened. Buchan was said to be responsive, but it soon became clear that need to be taken to a hospital.

Videos by VICE

On Sunday, February 1, The Exploited issued a statement via social media. They offered some insight into Buchan’s situation, saying he’d previously been affected by the flu. They also revealed this would mean they have to cancel some concerts.

“As Wattie collapsed yesterday during the show in Wiesbaden/Germany, we have to cancel the upcoming gigs in Tallinn & Riga,” the band explained. “We try to find new dates ASAP. Rostock and Berlin we announce as soon as we have more info.

“Wattie is in hospital right now for observation and checkups,” the band added. “He had a flu the last days and got dehydrated. That’s why he collapsed. Thanks and love to all the nice people who took care and immediately gave first aid. We will keep you updated!”

While Buchan’s exact diagnosis is unreported, the 68-year-old punk rock legend has had some serious health issues in the past. In February 2014, he suffered a heart attack while performing in Lisbon, Portugal. That eventually led him to undergo quadruple heart bypass surgery in the same year.

Wattie Buchan has reportedly had multiple heart-related health emergencies in the past

Less than a decade later, in December 2022, Buchan collapsed onstage during a concert in Colombia after clutching his chest. He was transported to the hospital under suspicion of having another heart attack. The Exploited also canceled shows in August 2018 and September 2019, reportedly due to Buchan’s health.

A punk rock legend in many rights, Buchan has long been a committed and devout stalwart of his genre and its culture. In a previous extensive interview with Montreal Rampage, Buchan opened up about his life and career, offering his take on punk rock.

“To me, punk rock, it’s not about hitting the best chords; it’s about enjoying what you’re doing,” he said. “Who cares if everyone else thinks you’re s*** as long as you enjoy what you’re doing? As long as you give your 100%, that’s what matters.”

“People judge people and s*** like that, but as long as someone is happy doing what they’re doing and they don’t hurt anybody, that’s all that matters,” he added. ” If someone’s okay with me, I’ll be okay with them. If someone f***s with me, then I’ll probably f*** with them – and that’s just how I look at things.”