Pokémon Just Gave Mega Meganium An Insane Buff

Chikorita fans have been stuck with a final evolution that is underpowered for more than two decades of Pokémon adventures, but a new ability just gifted to Mega Meganium finally makes the Grass-type a serious competitor.

Mega Meganium Gets Mega Sol

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Many Chikorita fans were excited to see the evolution line gain access to Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: ZA, which allowed Meganium to grow more powerful and become a serious enough contendor for end-game fights and big battles. That said, the mega version of Meganium was stuck in the Legends spin-off game and the Pokémon didn’t have access to that final form in the mainline series.

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Now that Pokémon Champions is just a few weeks away from launch, fans are getting a closer look at move sets and balance adjustments for the turn-based battle strategy game and there is very good news for Meganium in the game.

Pokémon Champions will allow all three Generation 2 starters to access their Mega variants. Additionally, each of them will get a brand-new ability. This is where Meganium’s new power level really comes from.

In addition to some stat buffs, Mega Meganium gains access to Mega Sol, which allows the Pokemon to “power up its moves as if it were under harsh sunlight.” This gives Mega Meganium the power to execute its moves as if it were under the influence of the Sunny Day weather condition at all times.

The number crunchers on Reddit have already been buzzing about what this buff will mean and how significantly it will impact Mega Meganium’s potential in the metagame. Here is Reddit user Zerty-Rex_1999 breaking down some of the biggest highlights:

“Because of Mega Sol, Weather Ball is instantly turned from a 50 base power Normal move into a 100 base power Fire type move. This is amazing coverage for dealing with Ice and Steel type Pokemon, two types that in the past would’ve likely halted any momentum Meganium had gained. The second is the move Synthesis. Normally, Synthesis only recovers 50% of HP, exactly like Recover or Roost. But, under sun, Synthesis restores an insane 66% of HP. This effectively gives Mega Meganium, a Pokémon already known for its well rounded bulk, one of the best self-healing moves IN THE ENTIRE GAME!”

The user did go on to caution that Mega Meganium’s slower speed and weakness to Poison-type moves will still be major flaws that can get players into trouble, but that doesn’t take away from the major buff the Pokemon is receiving.

All of that said, this is great news for the many Chikorita fans who have felt underpowered over the years once their favorite starter reached its final evolution. It will be very interesting to see how the mega-game shakes out once Pokémon Champions launches and what sort of additional buffs and nerfs will arrive in the early weeks of the game.

Pokémon Champions releases on April 8 for Switch and Switch 2.