Jeremih Voices Frustration to Def Jam: “Y’all Don’t Even Deserve My Voice”

On December 4, Jeremih’s long awaited third studio album Late Nights: The Album was released by Def Jam Records, long after its original release date in 2013. Reasons for the album’s delay are still unclear. Fans assumed it was all chocked up to Jeremih’s perfectionist attitude, though some speculated it might’ve been due to unimpressive single charting. Over the weekend, as pointed out by Complex, Jeremih took to Twitter to voice his concern with Def Jam as a whole for not rolling his record out with as much care and attention as he claims they should have.

He writes:

y’all don’t even deserve my voice. It’s not the fact that my album was actually priced $18.99. There’s actually no CD’s in the store to even buy, that’s the main point. Each Best Buy was shipped 6-7 copies a piece. We checked in to the Corperate offices at Best Buy in Chicago and they told us LateNights wasn’t on this wks added shipment list, nor next weeks?? #MyAlbumJustDroppedLastWeek.

See the tweets in full below. We’ve reached out to Def Jam for comment and will update this story accordingly.

