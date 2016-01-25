The “Best Album Of All Time” Has Just Been Announced

Kanye fans can parch themselves at the cool water of #content this morning, as the rapper released more news on his long-awaited album SWISH. Sharing a 10-song tracklist, ‘Ye tweeted: “So happy to be finished with the best album of all time” with a handwritten image of the tracklist.



So happy to be finished with the best album of all time pic.twitter.com/JBWa8OWvqw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 25, 2016



We’ve managed to decipher the hieroglyphic-like handwriting and can confirm that full quality versions of “Wolves” (the mythical Sia and Vic Mensa featuring track that debuted in February 2015), “Real Friends”, “No More Parties In LA”, and “Fade” (the track previewed at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 2 last September), will all feature on the record. None of the already-confirmed features have been noted on the list, leaving us wondering; will we ever see that Young Thug/Rihanna collab? Does “Kylie was here” mean Kylie Jenner is coming through with a #FireVerse somewhere on the album? And perhaps most ridiculously, does this mean that Tyga is also featured?

Videos by VICE

Whatever the answers to all these questions, we’re due to find out February 11th when SWISH is released.