Kanye Talks Ikea, Running for President, and Glastonbury in an Interview with Annie Mac

Kanye West was interviewed by BBC Radio 1 host Annie Mac last night. As part of their conversation, he chatted about running for president, police violence, and his aspirations to make hella chairs for Ikea after visiting the company’s Swedish headquarters earlier this year. “I have to work with Ikea—make furniture for interior design, for architecture,” he said. “Yo Ikea, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing because you know what, I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes.”

On his apparently serious 2020 presidential bid, he said: “When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views. I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. We are numb, we’re numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year, we’re numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive I’m going to try to do it.

Kanye also admitted that a rare case of nerves affected his headline performance at Glastonbury last year. “It was incredible,” he said, “I started off the show and I completely messed up the music. And me, as you can imagine by this phone call, I’m a bit of a perfectionist. So it really put me into a slightly depressed state and it put me back in the position of when I was in high school and I got fired from my job.” He continued: “I don’t usually get nervous, I prepare, I get fully prepared. When that music messed up in the beginning it tapped into my nerves and when you’re nervous or vulnerable something special and something different can happen.”

Elsewhere, he claimed to love Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon “the way Kanye loves Kanye,” and said that he wasn’t 100% pleased with the way the “Famous” video turned out because it should’ve been more well lit – “like an NBA game”. When Annie Mac complimented his creative range, he agreed, responding: “That’s like telling Michelangelo, I know you did this dope angel. That was really good, but, Michelangelo, I don’t think you could paint a cow.”

Later, he confirmed his interest in bringing the upcoming Saint Pablo Tour to Europe.

Listen to the whole interview below.