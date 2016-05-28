Kanye West’s Studio Robbed of $20,000 Worth of Equipment

Not the best week for Yeezus. According to TMZ, this past Tuesday somebody broke into Kanye West’s Calabasas office and robbed it. The report states “a door had been pried open overnight and the crook made off with a bunch of laptop and desktop computers totaling around $20k.” Luckily the gear has already been replaced, however the culprits have not been found as of yet. A source close to TMZ stated Kanye’s team thinks it’s somebody very familiar with the space. Maybe we’ll hear a new song about it, ala his cousin.