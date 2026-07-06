Oura Ring Dupes: Similar Health Trackers For Your Finger

Oura Ring 5 may have just launched, and even older Oura rings got a major software glow-up last year, but Oura isn’t the only smart ring worth slipping onto your finger. The titanium wearable built its cult following by cramming an impressive amount of health tech into something that looks more like jewelry than a fitness tracker, using sensors to monitor everything from your sleep and heart rate to activity, recovery, stress, blood oxygen, and body temperature—all while serving up personalized insights through its app.

If you’re after that same low-profile, screen-free experience without buying into the Oura ecosystem (or paying Oura prices), there are plenty of smart rings that offer similar health tracking features. Many are available on Amazon, and some cost hundreds less than Oura while still keeping tabs on the metrics that matter most.

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the smart ring dupes

No Subscription Needed: RingConn Gen 3

The RingConn Gen 3 has one major advantage over any Oura Ring: It doesn’t require a subscription to access any of its advanced health tracking features. Once you buy the device for $349, you get continuous access to all its features without having to lay out another dime. You can get the RingConn Gen 2 for about $100 cheaper if you don’t mind not having the very latest.

The Cheaper Smart Ring: Renpho Lynx Smart Ring

Not ready to lay out several hundred bucks, but curious about dipping a toe into the smart ring water? The Renpho Lynx Smart Ring retails for $199, but it’s on sale down to $169 right now. You get basic health-tracking features, such as daily step-counting, some sleep quality monitoring, and heart rate, but you don’t get more advanced, contextual guidance on adjusting your sleep routine, for example. Renpho generally gives you the data and leaves the planning up to you.

The Ultra-Cheap Option: PRXXHRI Smart Health Ring

Don’t try to pronounce it. Just slap it on your finger and know that for $54 you’re getting the basic information without so much depth on fitness planning and data analysis that you’ll fall down a rabbit hole. Customers who buy the Prxxhri Smart Health Ring tend to keep them, which is a good sign.

what makes a good oura ring dupe

Money is always top of mind when it comes to buying a dupe. Not having to pay a monthly subscription price to access the ring’s best features is a major factor in a good Oura Ring dupe. Oura charges you $6 per month (or $70 per year on an annual plan) to access the Oura Ring’s best features. That’s on top of the Oura Ring 5’s $399 retail price. Dupes don’t tend to charge monthly fees at all.

Depending on how much you want to replicate the Oura Ring experience, a particularly high-end dupe will offer not just the data on your sleep quality, heart rate, and steps taken per day, but it’ll also offer detailed analysis and planning that tells you, in plain English, the steps you need to take in order to improve your daily health.

There aren’t a ton of options on the market for smart rings, especially compared to more mature fitness tracking watches, but you certainly have options if you want to avoid the monthly Oura Ring subscription.