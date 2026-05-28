Pre-Order the Oura Ring 5 (It’s the Smallest One Yet!)

One of the complaints I’d heard repeatedly since the original Oura Ring debuted in 2015 is that it’s a chunk, far larger than a normal band and more like a prop from a Quentin Tarantino movie.

When Oura announced the Oura Ring 5 on Thursday, May 28, the headline wasn’t the larger, more accurate sensors or improved battery life. It was that the Oura Ring 5 is 40 percent smaller and not much bigger anymore than a typical, non-smart ring.

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Pre-orders are live, but you won’t have to wait long. It ships out on the following Thursday, June 4. Here’s where you can get yours in silver, black, gray, brushed silver, gold, or rose gold for $399, which is $100 cheaper than the older, outgoing model, by the way.

way, way smaller

Oura has dominated the smart ring space such that people who’ve never even worn one know the brand name. But if that’s all you recognize (or not even), you may wonder what the hell a smart ring does. An Oura Ring packs a lot of functions similar to a smartwatch or fitness tracker, just worn in a more inconspicuous way on your finger, rather than on your wrist.

The Oura Ring can monitor your heart rate, track your daily steps, estimate your calorie burn, analyze your sleep quality by monitoring your sleep stages, detect your stress levels, and track your menstrual cycle.

not much bigger than a regular, non-smart ring – Credit: Oura

The Oura Ring 5 doesn’t add much in the way of new features over the Oura Ring 4. While the feature set remains largely the same, Oura managed to pack in larger sensors into the Oura Ring 5, even though the ring itself is not much bigger than half the size of the old one. That should, at least in theory, lead to more accurate measurements and monitoring.

Battery life is also supposed to jump a bit, gaining an extra day of life over the Oura Ring 4. You should expect between six and nine days of use out of the Oura Ring 5, depending on how much you use it.

Lastly, the Oura Advisor AI is said to have gained some smarts, making it better at acting as a personal wellness coach that can create health and fitness plans for you, making adjustments and changes as necessary over time.

Oura Ring 5 in the full range of finishes – Credit: Oura

Oura only just released the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic seven months ago, which itself came less than a year after the regular, metal version of the Oura Ring 4 debuted. Of course, if you’re dead set on a ceramic ring, rather than metal, your only choice for the foreseeable future is the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic.

There’s no Oura Ring 5 Ceramic announced yet. Let’s make it to the Oura Ring 5’s ship date of June 4, 2026 ship date before we set our sights on a ceramic version.