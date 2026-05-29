26 Years Ago, ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Cut a Scene Where One Character Got Eaten by a Python

In the 1998 Farrelly brothers comedy There’s Something About Mary, Matt Dillon plays private investigator Pat Healy, who’s hired by Ted Stroehmann (Ben Stiller) to find his high school crush, Mary Jensen (Cameron Diaz). In order to track Mary down, Pat enlists the help of his cop buddy, Sully, in Miami, as portrayed by Arrested Development star Jeffrey Tambor. Sully, unlike most of the male characters in the film, doesn’t become obsessed with Mary at any point, and just kind of disappears as the plot unfolds. His apartment is later shown to be in disarray, without explanation.

The deleted scenes that made their way into the movie’s special edition, however, give us a very clear idea of what happened to ol’ Sully. In one sequence, we learn that not only is Sully a recovering addict, but he has a giant pet python named Bill, who scares the living crap out of Pat when he comes to visit him. Pat, being the same dirtbag you remember from the theatrical version of the film, encourages Sully to drink a beer, despite knowing that Sully’s been sober for a long time. You can check out the clip in question right here:

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A Deleted ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Scene Reveals an Extremely Dark Fate for One Character

That one beer causes Sully to fall off the wagon. In an extended version of the sequence where Mary eavesdrops on one of Pat and Sully’s phone conversations, Sully can be seen snorting cocaine off of his coffee table. His dog and the aforementioned snake are nearby, and he promises that he’ll feed them both soon as he lies on the couch. That isn’t just a throwaway line, either. As it turns out, that was a bit of eerie foreshadowing.

When Ted, Pat, and Norm (Lee Evans) drop by Sully’s apartment toward the end of the movie, they were originally supposed to discover Sully’s pet python fully engorged on the floor, having clearly eaten something large. Pat assumes that the snake ate the dog, and they carry on with their conversation. But after Ted leaves, Sully’s dog suddenly emerges to greet Pat, revealing that it was actually Sully who’d been eaten by Bill. For your viewing pleasure, here’s a brief shot of Sully’s fate, as featured in the film’s extended cut: