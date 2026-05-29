New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/29)

Another week is at its end, and New Music Friday is here to carry us all gently into the weekend.

This week, I feel confident that you will find a deeply eclectic collection of songs to enjoy. There’s some rock, some indie pop, and a groovy little island jam that is sure to cheer you up with a smile.

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‘Starless’ by A Perfect Circle

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The world must be in turmoil (it is) because A Perfect Circle has emerged from their slumber with a new song, heralding their first tune since 2024.

Titled “Starless”, the song is a flawless entry in the supergroup’s already impressive and acclaimed catalog. It’s made up of stunningly progressive sounds, with frontman Maynard James Keenan’s continuing to pair so well with Billy Howerdel’s musical composition.

It remains clear exactly why A Perfect Circle is one of modern rock’s biggest juggernauts.

‘Bug In The Cake’ by Violet Grohl

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After months of teasing, Violet Grohl has finally released her new album, Be Sweet To Me. You need to hear the whole record, because it effortlessly accomplishes what a lot of other alt artists have been striving for but falling short.

Along with the new album, Grohl has unleashed a new track and music video for “Bug in the Cake”. It’s a garage rock tune with guts that feels like it was unearthed from a 30-year-old time capsule. I f**kin’ love it.

‘Deep End’ by Julia Wolf

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Singer-songwriter Julia Wolf has been making waves over the past few years with her unconventional approach to pop music. She’s back this week with another cleverly crafted tune that is impossible to pin down to a genre, beyond maybe calling it symphonic indie-pop.

It’s a beautiful song, lyrically avant-garde, and her voice is as gorgeous as always. I find myself completely enamored by it, and I think you will be too.

‘Donkey Call | Hill & Gully Riddim’ by Ayetian feat. Di Genius

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I’m not gonna sit here and pretend to know a whole lot about island music. You’d see right through me. But I don’t need to be deeply familiar with something to love it, and I love this.

Caribbean artist Ayetian has dropped a new tune/music video, “Donkey Call | Hill & Gully Riddim” featuring Di Genius. It’s an absolute blast of a song; Brilliantly layered and crammed full of rhythm and joy.

This track will take over your body and compel you to move.

‘The Ice Melted, We Had to Swim’ by The Black Drumset

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Austin-based indie-psych band The Black Drumset is poised to drop their new album, Friends In Dark Places, on July 17. This week, they unveiled a new single, “The Ice Melted, We Had to Swim”.

This s**t right here is remarkably hypnotic and entrancing. I can’t tell you anything else that does it justice; you just have to hear it for yourself.