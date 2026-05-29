Pokémon Is Releasing 30 Different Pikachu Cards for 30th Anniversary

A new leak offers an early sneak peek at the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration products ahead of their official reveal next week.

Every 30th Celebration Pack Contains a Pikachu

It has been three decades since the Pokémon TCG debuted back in 1996 and The Pokémon Company is preparing a major celebration for the collectible card game’s anniversary.

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A special announcement video will be shown on June 1st at 6 AM PT/8 AM CT/9 AM ET/2 PM BST to officially reveal the upcoming 30th Celebration products. That said, some early leaks are already offering insider information about what the products will contain and there’s a lot of reason for Pikachu fans to be excited.

The information from Poké Beach suggests that Japan’s 30th Celebration set will contain a Pikachu card in every booster pack! There will be one of 30 Pikachu cards available. The leak does specifically call out the ‘Japan 30th Celebration set’ so it’s unclear at this time if the same will be true for the boosters in other territories.

Additionally, the same source claims that each booster pack will contain six cards – all foil – meaning all cards in the set will be foil. This is a huge selling point for collectors and will do even more to increase the value of the packs and likely make them quite hard to come across.

More details about the set are expected to arrive early next week and then an even closer look will likely be offered during the June 6 Pokemon Japan Championships. Early teasers for the set first arrived back in February 2025 and revealed that the upcoming product will introduce a brand new card rarity. It also revealed that Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Mew would be featured.

The 30th anniversary celebration line of products will also include a 30th Celebration Premium Deck Set Espeon & Umbreon. More details about the exact contents of that deck set will arrive in the coming days.

Anyone who collects Pokémon cards in recent years knows that getting a hold of new product drops can be incredibly challenging thanks to the punishing resale market. It is highly likely that the 30th Celebration boosters will be no exception and fans will need to have a mix of good timing, luck, and careful planning to actually find it on store shelves. Fans should expect the Espeon and Umbreon decks to sell out immediately, as well.

Be sure to check back in the coming days for confirmation of the official announcement and for other Pokémon TCG news and updates.

Pokémon TCG is available now at local game shops. The 30th Celebration products are expected to release in Japan on Wednesday, September 16 and in the U.S. on September 18.