Crimson Desert Update Finally Adds Controller Remapping – Full Patch Notes

The Crimson Desert update 1.09.00 is now live on all platforms and adds one of its most requested features: controller remapping. Players will now be able to customize the game’s button layout. Here is everything in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss continues to cook, as the latest Crimson Desert update 1.09.00 includes some of the game’s biggest new features to date. For starters, the patch finally adds custom controller remapping. When Crimson Desert first launched in March, one of the biggest complaints players and critics had was the game’s “clunky” controller layout.

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Well, you can now map your button layout to your heart’s content! Finally, the Crimson Desert update also overhauls the pet system even further, adding close to 30 more animal species to the list that you can now befriend.

Controller remapping added : players can now fully remap controls.

: players can now fully remap controls. New pets added : around 30 small animal species can now be registered as pets.

: around can now be registered as pets. New combat skills for Oongka and Damiane : both characters received new abilities using Kliff’s “Blinding Flash Finisher” input command.

: both characters received new abilities using Kliff’s input command. Farming improved : seeds can now be assigned to and used from quickslots .

: seeds can now be assigned to and used from . Pet interaction animations added: new animations for picking up and putting down certain pets.

For your convenience, here are the full Crimson Desert Patch Notes for update 1.09.00:

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

New Features

Added a controller remapping feature .

. Added approximately 30 species of small animals that can be registered as pets.

that can be registered as pets. Added new skills for Oongka and Damiane .

. Skill inputs match Kliff’s “Blinding Flash Finisher” command ( Heavy Attack while using Blinding Flash ).

command ( ). Added animations for picking up and putting down certain pets.

Content & Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where checking colors while dyeing and customizing characters was difficult depending on surrounding light sources.

Fixed an issue where legendary fish could be donated .

. Fixed an issue where some related challenges would not complete after obtaining certain knowledge.

Fixed an issue where “Pond Management” mode could not be entered in certain situations.

could not be entered in certain situations. Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive if the player died after entering Pond Management while taking damage.

while taking damage. Fixed an issue where bears attempted to eat dropped fish but failed.

Replaced certain 2D visual assets to better align with the game’s art direction.

Controls & Farming Improvements

Improved farming so seeds can now be assigned to and used from quickslots .

. Fixed an issue where Photo Mode would activate while examining items.

would activate while examining items. Fixed an issue where the Magic Scythe could not be used if inventory was full.

could not be used if inventory was full. Fixed an issue where the Scythe could not be used in safe zones.

could not be used in safe zones. Fixed an issue where the Mining Knuckledrill could not be used while clinging to a wall.

Combat & Character Changes

Kliff

Fixed an issue where Evasive Kick while unarmed would not consume Spirit.

while unarmed would not consume Spirit. Fixed an issue where Blinding Flash Finisher could be used without sufficient Spirit.

Oongka

Adjusted stagger meter increase for Quaking Fury.

Damiane

Fixed a performance issue where repeatedly hitting sanctum cores with element-imbued attacks caused effects to stack.

Fixed unnatural evade animations while falling from high places.

UI Improvements & Fixes

Improved dispatch UI so comrades with required mission skills appear at the top.

“Repeating Mission” now appears in the UI when repeating missions.

now appears in the UI when repeating missions. Keyboard/Mouse: Cursor now disappears when examining documents.

Cursor now disappears when examining documents. Fixed an issue where comrade count appeared as 0 in camp resources UI.

in camp resources UI. Fixed an issue where QTE input icons would not appear after customizing input settings.

would not appear after customizing input settings. Fixed an issue where the UI could freeze after returning to the title screen due to an error.

Fixed an issue where the “Clean” interaction appeared for fish that could not be cleaned.

Graphics & Settings

PC

Fixed an issue where distant shadows rendered incorrectly when Raytraced Sun/Moon Light Shadows was enabled.

Mac

Fixed an issue where Raytraced Sun/Moon Light Shadows settings were not applying correctly.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved translation quality across all languages.

Audio, Stability & Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where audio played while examining books and bounty notices when Voice Language was set to English .

. Fixed missing sound effects when cooking with a special cooking tool.

Fixed a crash that could occur when moving to the “Tree Branch” crafting recipe tab .

. Fixed unnatural landing animations in certain situations.

Fixed unnatural corpse placement animations when interacting with objects while swimming.

Fixed equipment appearing transparent when switching tools.

Fixed equipment unintentionally switching weapons when attacking with certain tools equipped.

Known Issues

Developers say known issues can be found in the Crimson Desert Known Issues notice.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

As we mentioned previously, Crimson Desert updates are now a complete surprise every time they come out. Pearl Abyss managed to complete their entire post-game roadmap in just weeks, so everything is just a bonus at this point. However, we do know the game’s recently added still needs to be updated so that you can tame them as adults. So, we should get a patch in the future that finally adds flying pet dragon mounts to the game.